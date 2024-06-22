Real Salt Lake loses Cristian Arango, sees 15-match unbeaten run end in 1-0 loss to Galaxy

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored the lone goal late in the second half and John McCarthy made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy snapped Real Salt Lake’s single-season club-record 15-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory after RSL lost captain Cristian “Chicho” Arango to concussion protocol in the first half. Real Salt Lake (10-3-7) lost Arango in the 21st minute after he banged heads with Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres. Anderson Julio replaced Arango and Jalen Neal came in for Cáceres. Arango leads the league with 16 goals and 26 goal contributions this season. The Galaxy (10-3-7), Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC are tied for the top spot in the Western Conference with 37 points.

