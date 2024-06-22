Kei Kamara passes Landon Donovan for 2nd-most MLS goals during LAFC’s 6-2 romp over the Earthquakes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the first half to pass Landon Donovan for the second-most goals in MLS history, and Mateusz Bogusz scored two goals in Los Angeles FC’s 6-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Bogusz, Denis Bouanga, Kamara and Ryan Hollingshead scored in an overwhelming first half for LAFC, which is unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions. LAFC was already ahead 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Kamara rose above the San Jose defense to head home the 146th goal of his MLS career. Rodrigues and Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the MLS-worst Quakes, who have lost four straight.

