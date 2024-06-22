Dash and Wave play to a scoreless draw, Bay FC bests Angel City 1-0

Jane Campbell had three saves to add to her league-leading total and the Houston Dash held the San Diego Wave to a scoreless draw in the National Women’s Soccer League. Campbell, the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, has a league-best 67 saves this season. She recently signed a contract extension that will keep her with the Dash through 2028. Tess Boade scored in the first half and Bay FC went on to defeat Angel City 1-0 at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

By The Associated Press

