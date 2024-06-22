Burleson’s first big league multi-homer game lifts Cardinals over Giants 9-4 and back over .500

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson had a career-high five RBIs with his first multi-homer game and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a three-run, first-inning deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4 and move back over .500. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan also homered for the Cardinals, who at 38-37 matched their season high of one game over .500. Burleson hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 5-4 lead and a two-run drive in the sixth. Jordan Hicks, facing his original team for the first time, allowed a career-high five earned runs, six hits and three walks in four innings.

