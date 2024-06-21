Tobin Heath and Christen Press revive their popular YouTube series ahead of the Olympics

Christen Press and Tobin Heath are back. OK, maybe not on the soccer field quite yet, but their popular YouTube and podcast series, the RE-CAP show, has returned just in time for the Olympics. The show was originally launched ahead of last year’s Women’s World Cup as both U.S. national team veterans dealt with long-term injuries. The show is an extension of RE-INC, a company the pair helped create in 2019.

