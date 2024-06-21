Cronenworth homers and has a career-high 5 hits as the Padres beat the Brewers 9-5, lose Tatis
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth homered and had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead single in the seventh, and Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 for their third straight win. The Padres lost star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and left fielder Jurickson Profar to injuries, and committed four errors. Tatis was removed two innings after suffering a bruised left triceps when he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow by former San Diego pitcher Colin Rea with two outs in the third.