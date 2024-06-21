A’s rally to beat Twins 6-5 on Langeliers’ homer in the 8th inning
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Tyler Soderstrom added two hits and three RBIs for the A’s, who have won three of four since a season-high nine-game losing streak. With the victory, Oakland secured the end of its streak of 10 consecutive months with a losing record. Sean Newcomb earned the win in relief. Mason Miller pitched the ninth for his 14th save. Royce Lewis and Willi Castro homered for the Twins.