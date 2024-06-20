The 49ers sign 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a 4-year contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $12.5 million.

The deal announced Thursday means all eight players from San Francisco’s draft class are now under contract well before the start of training camp.

The Niners took Pearsall 31st overall in April. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season at Florida and gives San Francisco a possible option as a slot receiver. Pearsall was known for some highlight-reel catches during his time in college and now is the latest potential playmaker added to a dynamic offense that made it to the Super Bowl last season.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State where he was teammates in 2019 with current Niners receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who held out of San Francisco’s offseason program in a contract dispute.

Pearsall had 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs in 55 college games at Florida and Arizona State.

