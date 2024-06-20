Cronenworth hits walk-off homer and Tatis slugs 446-foot blast as the Padres beat the Brewers 7-6

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth homered with two outs in the ninth inning — San Diego’s fourth homer — and the Padres beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 on Thursday night.

Cronenworth’s homer, deep down the right field line off Joel Payamps (1-3), came after Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar struck out. It was the left-hander’s 11th.

Tatis hit a 446-foot homer and added an emphatic bat flip in the fifth inning, and Manny Machado and rookie Jackson Merrill also homered for the Padres.

It was the Padres’ third straight walk-off homer at home. Like the others, it set off a wild celebration at the plate.

“It’s pretty awesome. The best part is coming home and everybody’s there,” Cronenworth said. “Your teammates are waiting for you and celebrating you. It’s a team effort and awesome win tonight.”

Three straight walk-offs at home “is the identity and resiliency we show,” Cronenworth said. “It’s just who we are. Three walk-offs in a row are pretty awesome.”

The Brewers scored two runs in the ninth off Jeremiah Estrada (3-1), who was trying for his second save. One run came in on a wild pitch and the second on Rhys Hoskins’ double to left.

Tatis’ 14th homer landed near the top of the second deck in left field at Petco Park with one out in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. He knew it was gone and tossed his bat at the end of his follow-through. Left fielder Christian Yelich barely turned around as Tatis’ shot sailed high above him.

Tatis did his signature stutter-step around third base while wearing custom cleats honoring the late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. Tatis matched his career best with four hits, the second time he has done it this season.

“That one felt really good. It definitely got me swaggy,” Tatis said.

“The guy laid out four ropes tonight and a huge tank,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s clearly in a good spot, on balance. But man, that ball was launched. What a great swing.”

Machado hit a three-run shot with two outs in the first and Merrill followed with a solo shot for a 4-1 lead. All three homers came off Bryse Wilson.

Padres rookie starter Adam Mazur retired the first two batters in the fifth before allowing a single to Yelich and a homer to Willy Adames that pulled the Brewers to 4-3. The 23-year-old Mazur made way for Adrian Morejon, who got the third out.

Machado, who has been inconsistent since leaving a loss at the Los Angeles Angels on June 5 with a hip injury, homered for the first time since June 3. He hit an opposite field shot into the home run porch down the right field line on an 0-2 pitch from Wilson with two outs in the first for a 3-1 lead. It was his seventh this year and his first on an 0-2 count after having just one on an 0-2 count in 2023.

Merrill also connected to right. It was his ninth overall and sixth in his last eight games.

Wilson allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked two.

Mazur allowed three runs and five hits, struck out three and walked three.

After Yuki Matsui loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, Wandy Peralta came on and struck out pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez.

Jurickson Profar doubled in Tatis in the bottom of the seventh.

Yelich and Brice Turang each drove in a run for the Brewers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Rookie LHP Robert Gasser has decided to have Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for approximately 12 months. The 25-year-old pitcher’s decision came after he received multiple opinions on the best way to treat the left flexor strain that sent him to the injured list on June 5. Gasser is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five starts — all Brewers wins.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29 ERA), who was drafted by the Padres in 2011 and pitched for them his first two big league seasons, and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95) are scheduled to start Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb