Maycee Bell gets game winner in Gotham’s 2-1 win over San Diego Wave

By The Associated Press

Rookie Maycee Bell scored in stoppage time and Gotham FC extended its winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave on Wednesday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Rose Lavelle also scored for Gotham (8-2-3), which has not lost in nine straight games to tie a club record.

San Diego (3-5-5), playing the second of three straight road games, is winless in its last six matches.

Lavelle broke a stalemate with a goal in first-half stoppage time at Red Bull Arena. Her third goal of the season came from well outside the top of the box.

San Diego’s Mya Jones equalized in the 48th minute with a goal inside the near post when Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was caught out of position.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

ANGEL CITY 3, RACING LOUISVILLE 2

Sydney Leroux scored in the 85th minute to give Angel City a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville in Los Angeles.

Kennedy Fuller and Rocky Rodriguez also scored for Angel City (4-6-3), which snapped a five-game winless streak.

Fuller, 17, became the third-youngest scorer in the NWSL with her goal in the 17th minute. Rodriguez scored in the in the 32nd minute to give Angel City a 2-0 lead.

Megan Reid’s foul in the box gave Racing Louisville (3-4-6) a penalty kick and Taylor Flint converted in the 41st minute to narrow the score to 2-1.

Racing Louisville pulled level on Carson Pickett’s goal in the 64th minute. Louisville had a chance to go ahead in the 80th, but Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic stopped Pickett’s on-target header.

Leroux gave Angel City the win when she took a pass from Alyssa Thompson and outran two defenders to score her 45th career goal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer