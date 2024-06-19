Luis Medina gets his 1st win in more than 11 months as the Athletics beat the Royals 5-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Medina held down Kansas City to get his first victory in more than 11 months and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight game following a nine-game skid, beating the Royals 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Medina (1-2) had lost five straight decisions since beating Boston on July 18 last season but was sharp against the struggling Royals. He allowed one run on an RBI double by Bobby Witt Jr. and six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win in front of an announced crowd of 4,557 fans.

“All the time when I go out there, I’m just trying to do a good job and help my teammates,” Medina said. “Every game we try to make an adjustment and try to be better every day. Every time I go out there, I’m trying to put my team in a good situation.”

Brett Rooker hit a pair of RBI singles, Miguel Andujar had three hits and an RBI and Zack Gelof hit a solo homer to provide the offense for Oakland. Medina and the bullpen did the rest, giving the A’s their first back-to-back wins since a six-game winning streak that ended May 4.

A’s relievers threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings, ending a streak of 13 games that the bullpen allowed at least one run.

The Royals have lost eight of their last 10 games, including back-to-back games against an A’s team that has the second worst record in the American League .

Ragans pitched well, allowing only four hits in six innings but ran into trouble in the third inning when he walked Max Schuemann and JJ Bleday to open the frame. Andujar and Rooker followed with singles to make to give Oakland a 2-0 lead.

“His stuff was good,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “Those walks came back to haunt him there in the third inning. They capitalized on those and that’s all he gave up. His stuff was really good. He gave us six solid innings, two runs, and gave us a chance to win.”

Andujar has 10 multi-hit games since coming off the injured list May 24, providing a big boost after starting the year on the injured list recovering from knee surgery.

“He’s just a hitter,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “You don’t see these types of hitters that often in the current game that just have bat to ball skills, along with the ability to hit it with some force and exit velo. We talked about the impact he could have once we got him back. Ten multi-hit games is an impact to the offense and a real positive to the middle of the order.”

After Witt’s double got Kansas City on the board in the fifth, the A’s got some insurance in the seventh inning with RBI singles to Rooker and Tyler Nevin against John Schreiber to make it 4-1.

Gelof added his seventh homer of the season in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Dan Altavilla left in the eighth inning after hurting his back after throwing ball four to Schuemann. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

Athletics: INF Abraham Toro is dealing with shoulder soreness from a swing on Sunday and was held out of the lineup. Kotsay said he’s hopeful Toro can avoid a stint on the IL.

UP NEXT

RHP Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.40 ERA) looks for his Major League-leading 11th win when he starts the series finale for Kansas City against RHP Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.95).

