A’s beat Royals 7-5 to end 9-game slide

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Zack Gelof hit his first home run in nearly three weeks and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak.

JJ Bleday had a career-high three doubles and drove in two runs, and Miguel Andujar added two hits to help Oakland to its first win since June 7.

The last-place A’s (27-48) have the fourth-worst record in the majors.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Willie Mays, the Hall of Fame center fielder who died earlier in the day. Mays got the final hit of his illustrious career at the Oakland Coliseum in the 1973 World Series.

Nick Loftin hit his first career home run and had three RBIs for the Royals, who have lost three of four.

Gelof, who entered in a 5-for-30 funk, singled and scored in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer off starter Alec Marsh (5-4) in the fourth.

Hogan Harris (1-0) pitched five uneven innings to get the win, his first since the end of 2023 when he also beat the Royals. Harris, who left with the lead but got no decision in each of his three previous starts, allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits.

Kansas City, which left the bases loaded in the fourth, scored twice off Lucas Erceg in the eighth and got the potential tying run to the plate before Scott Alexander got Adam Frazier to fly out. Mason Miller retired three batters in the ninth for his 13th save, fourth-most by a rookie in franchise history.

Coming off an 0-7 road trip, the A’s got going early in their return home.

Leadoff hitter Max Schuemann walked in the first and scored on Bleday’s double off the wall. After Bleday advanced to third on a flyout, Brent Rooker hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Kansas City tied it with a pair of unearned runs in the second. Freddy Fermin reached on Schuemann’s fielding error at shortstop and came around when Loftin snapped an 0-for-14 slide with a homer on the next pitch.

Marsh, coming off a superb outing against the New York Yankees, was tagged for a career-high seven runs and seven hits in three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Carlos Hernández was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. OF Drew Waters was optioned down.

Athletics: INF J.D. Davis, who missed time this season with a right adductor strain, was designated for assignment. OF Seth Brown was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas. OF Lawrence Butler and 3B Tyler Nevin were called up from Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Royals LHP Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.14 ERA), who pitched seven scoreless innings against Oakland on May 17, starts the middle game of the series Wednesday. RHP Luis Medina (0-2, 5.87), who has lost five consecutive decisions dating to last July, goes for the A’s.

