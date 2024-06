Phillies activate shortstop Trea Turner from injured list and bat him second against the Padres

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies activated shortstop Trea Turner from the injured list and slotted him to bat second Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

Turner missed 38 games after straining his left hamstring in Philadelphia’s 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on May 3. The four-time All-Star was hurt running the bases when he scored on a passed ball from second.

“I feel really good,” Turner said. “I felt like I ran the bases really well in the last couple of weeks. Took a little longer than I wanted.”

Turner was batting .343 with a pair of homers, nine RBIs and 10 steals when he went on the IL. The Phillies went 25-13 during his absence, with Edmundo Sosa filling in admirably at shortstop. Sosa is batting .277 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games.

“He did an unbelievable job,” Turner said. “I tip my cap.”

Philadelphia began Monday with an eight-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East. The Phillies returned home for a three-game series against San Diego to start a six-game homestand after going 3-5 on an eight-game, three-city intercontinental road trip that included a pair of games in London on June 8-9 against the Mets. They last played in Philadelphia, where they are 27-10, on June 5.

“We knew that London was going to be a little bit of a grind,” Turner said. “We probably felt it a little bit the next two series, and we played two good teams. To get back home, reset and hopefully get on a good schedule again and play the way we played earlier in the year is going to be big.”

To make room for Turner on the roster, the Phillies sent center fielder Johan Rojas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Rojas batted .235 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 58 games.

“Just keep working,” Turner said of his message to Rojas. “The talent is obviously there. How you use that as motivation is a big factor.”

