Dodgers acquire Cavan Biggio and cash from Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cavan Biggio is starting over with the Los Angeles Dodgers days after getting cut loose by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was acquired along with cash from the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher.

Biggio, an infielder-outfielder, was in the starting lineup at third base and hitting ninth against the Texas Rangers.

“To have a team like the Dodgers come and pick me up after my time in Toronto, where I spent so many years with so many relationships there, and playing against this team about a month and a half ago, obviously very special and very fortunate and grateful to be here,” he said.

Biggio was designated for assignment last week after batting .200 with two homers and nine RBIs in 44 games for the Blue Jays this season. He said he’s open to doing whatever the Dodgers need.

“I just want to be a good piece for this team and you know, hopefully be the last team standing at the end of the year,” he said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recalled crossing paths with Biggio in an airport shortly after he had signed with the Blue Jays.

“I said, ‘Hey, one of these days you’re going to be a Dodger. You’re going to play for me,’” Roberts recalled. “He remembered that little interaction and sure enough it came to pass.”

The Dodgers are in need of help while regular third baseman Max Muncy struggles to recover from an oblique injury that has kept him out since mid-May.

“The injury has taken longer than we had hoped,” Roberts said, adding that Biggio would primarily play third against right-handed pitching. “If I have to kick him out, whether it be to center, to right, second base, during a game for whatever reason, we can do that.”

Biggio spent six seasons with Toronto, hitting .227 with 77 doubles, four triples, 48 homers and 176 RBIs in 490 games. He was drafted by the organization in 2016 out of Notre Dame.

“A lot of emotions that I sat and went through and processed,” he said. “I put myself in a good position to make my next step forward being here so I’m excited about it.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said: “I think it’s good for Cavan. I was pretty sure he’d land on his feet. It’s tough to have him leave.”

Biggio’s father had 3,060 hits in 20 seasons with the Houston Astros. The younger Biggio recalled one visit to Dodger Stadium with his dad.

“I don’t think I was allowed on the field, but I remember having a Dodger Dog or two,” he said. “The only thing I remember Shawn Green was on the team.”

Fisher had a 5.86 ERA in 15 games for Double-A Tulsa this season, along with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings.

The 23-year-old right-hander has been with the Dodgers for five seasons, tossing a combined 228 2/3 innings in 134 games (including 12 starts) with an 18-14 record and a 4.53 ERA.

The Dodgers optioned outfielder Miguel Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City after playing in eight games. He hit .250 with one homer and four RBIs.

