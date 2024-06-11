Grichuk finishes a single short of the cycle and leads the Diamondbacks over the Angels 9-4

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk had a two-run homer as part of a three-hit night, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all added three more hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 on Tuesday.

Grichuk finished a single short of the cycle, while Carroll was a homer shy of the feat. Moreno hit two doubles and had two RBIs. No Diamondbacks player has hit for the cycle since Aaron Hill on June 29, 2012.

Carroll got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI triple into the right-center gap that brought home Grichuk. Two batters later, Geraldo Perdomo added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Carroll — the reigning NL Rookie of the Year — has five hits over his past two games as he tries to pull out of a season-long slump.

Perdomo was playing his first game in more than two months after spending time on the injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The All-Star shortstop swung at the first pitch he saw in his return, lacing a single to left.

The Angels bounced back in the third, tying the game with back-to-back RBI doubles from Taylor Ward and Kevin Pillar.

Angels lefty José Suarez (1-1) made his first start of the season after 16 relief appearances. He didn’t last long, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings while striking out three. He was pulled after giving up a towering two-run homer to Grichuk in the fourth that made it 4-2.

Arizona’s Jordan Montgomery (4-4) gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings, providing a decent start after two straight stinkers.

Montgomery has had a rough start to the season after agreeing to a $25 million, one-year deal on March 26, coming into the game with a 6.80 ERA. The 31-year-old was rocked in his previous two starts before Tuesday, giving up 14 runs, including 12 earned, over just six innings.

Ward had a solo homer on top of his double. The longball was his 12th of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: C Logan O’Hoppe left in the sixth after taking a foul ball off the groin. O’Hoppe writhed in pain on the ground for a few minutes before eventually getting up and walking off the field with medical personnel and manager Ron Washington.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that All-Star pitcher Zac Gallen (hamstring) threw a bullpen and would throw another one on Friday. The manager added that Gallen would likely need to throw a simulated game or two before returning.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday night. Arizona will send RHP Slade Cecconi (1-4, 5.66 ERA) to the mound while Los Angeles counters with RHP Jose Soriano (3-5, 3.64).

