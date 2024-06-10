Hunter Biden’s lawyers rest their case in the federal gun trial of the president’s son in Delaware, reports say
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers rest their case in the federal gun trial of the president’s son in Delaware, reports say.
