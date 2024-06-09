Soto out of Yankees’ starting lineup for 3rd straight game but could return Monday at Royals

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Juan Soto was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game when New York played its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers but could return at Kansas City on Monday night.

Soto is being treated for left forearm inflammation. He missed the opening two games of the weekend set, both by won the Dodgers, 2-1 in 11 innings on Friday and 11-3 on Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone said Soto might be an option off the bench Sunday night and could be in the starting lineup and play the outfield against the Royals.

“That’s the hope,” Boone said. “We’re not worried about him doing anything that he’s got to do baseball-wise. It’s just based on how he’s doing and how he’s feeling. He should be good to go.”

New York had scored only four runs in 23 innings at the plate since Soto left Thursday night’s 8-5 win over Minnesota. Three came on two solo homers Saturday by Aaron Judge and his RBI single in the 11th inning of the opener.

In losing the first two games to the Dodgers, the Yankees hit .200 (15 for 75), including .067 (1 for 15) with runners in scoring position.

Soto is batting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS. The 25-year-old outfielder, acquired in December from San Diego, can become a free agent after the World Series.

A scan Friday did not reveal any problems with his elbow, the Yankees said.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, in a 1-for-29 slide this month, also was out of the starting lineup. Boone said he also might rest Rizzo on Monday.

“It was on my mind a little bit, but just, yeah, it felt like today was the day and we’ll see where we go from here,” Boone said. “He’s been productive through stretches here. It’s just these last two, three weeks it’s been a struggle for him. But he’s working through it and confident he’ll get through it.”

A three-time All-Star who turns 35 in August, Rizzo is hitting .224 with seven homers and 25 RBIs.

New York also designated right-hander Dennis Santana for assignment and recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Boone said Jasson Domínguez is getting close to being available for a return to the Yankees if needed on the big league club. The 21-year-old outfielder, coming back from Tommy John surgery on Sept. 20, was 4 for 5 with a home run for Scranton on Sunday and was hitting .500 (10 for 20) with two home runs and three doubles in five games since he was transferred on his rehab assignment to New York’s top farm team.

“He is playing well and in a good spot and we certainly know what he’s capable of, and when it’s his time, we’ll be excited for that because we know what kind of impact he can have,” Boone said. “But we’re not going to rush that, either.”

Domínguez is batting .380 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 19 games since starting his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on May 14. He homered in his major league debut last Sept. 1 and hit .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games before a scan revealed the torn elbow ligament.

“The time he’s going to come up here, he’s going to play,” Boone said. “So that avenue is going to have to be there.”

