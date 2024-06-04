Viewing of Champions League final up 6% over last year’s among U.S. viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Real Madrid’s victory in the June 1 Champions League final had a combined English- and Spanish-language audience average of 3.62 million among U.S. viewers, a 6% increase over last year according to Nielsen.

CBS’ broadcast averaged 2.32 million, the third most-watched Champions League final by a U.S. English language audience. Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory was the most-watched by a U.S. English-language audience to not feature a club from England.

Univision and TUDN averaged 1.30 million among Spanish-language audiences. The combined English and Spanish audiences made it the most-viewed sporting event in the U.S. last Saturday.

