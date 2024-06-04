Prosecutors play audio of Hunter Biden reading his memoir, show jury laptop in his federal gun trial

By RANDALL CHASE, CLAUDIA LAUER COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday painted President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as deceptive and driven by addiction, a man whose dark habits ensnared loved ones and who knew what he was doing when he lied on federal forms to purchase a gun in 2018.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s attorney argued that his client did not believe he was in the throes of addiction when he stated in the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. Prosecutors must prove he knowingly violated the law, attorney Abbe Lowell said in opening statements.

“You will see that he is not guilty,” he said.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of the Colt revolver when he was, according to his memoir, addicted to crack. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

The case is dredging up painful memories for the president and his family, and revealing new and highly personal details about their struggles with addiction as the 2024 election looms, all while the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom.

Jurors will hear testimony from the president’s brother James Biden, who is close with Hunter and helped his nephew through rehab stints in the past. They will also hear how Hallie Biden, the widow of the president’s late son, also became addicted to crack during a brief relationship with Hunter.

She took the gun from Hunter Biden and tossed it into the garbage at a nearby market, afraid of what he might do with it. The gun was later found by someone collecting cans and eventually turned over to police.

Prosecutors on Tuesday showed jurors an old laptop, the same one Hunter Biden left at a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved. In 2020, the contents made their way to Republicans and were publicly leaked, revealing highly personal messages about his work and his life. Hunter Biden has since sued over the data breach.

The president was in Washington as the opening statements were delivered. He announced an immigration order and hosted a picnic for congressional leaders before a scheduled departure for France later in the day. He will be gone the rest of the week. Jill Biden planned to meet him in Europe.

The president’s allies are worried about the toll the trial may take on the elder Biden, who’s long been protective and deeply concerned about his only living son and his sobriety and who must now watch as those past mistakes are publicly scrutinized. And the president must do so while he’s campaigning under anemic poll numbers and preparing for an upcoming presidential debate with Trump.

Prosecutors set the stage for their case by playing for jurors lengthy audio excerpts of his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things” in which Hunter, in his own narration, talks about about going back to Delaware around the time of the gun purchase and his descent into drugs following the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015 from cancer. The written excerpts were displayed as the audio was played. His sister Ashley Biden, watching from the courtroom, dabbed at her eyes with a tissue and eventually left.

Prosecutor Derek Hines told the jury in his opening statement that Hunter Biden was trying to score drugs just days after he lied on the form, telling his brother’s widow in a message that he was waiting for a drug dealer.

“No one is allowed to lie on a federal form like that, even Hunter Biden,” Hines said. “He crossed the line when he chose to buy a gun and lied about a federal background check … the defendant’s choice to buy a gun is why we are here.”

“When the defendant filled out that form, he knew he was a drug addict,” and prosecutors don’t have to prove he was using that day, Hines said.

The proceedings come after the collapse of a deal with prosecutors that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close to the 2024 election. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty and has argued he’s being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department after Republicans decried the now-defunct plea deal as special treatment for the Democratic president’s son.

Lowell said the form asks whether you “are” a drug user. “It does not say ‘have you ever been,’” and he suggested the president’s son did not think of himself as someone with a drug problem when he purchased the gun.

His state of mind should be considered at the time of the purchase, not “what he wrote in a book in 2021.”

Lowell also blamed Hunter’s problems with the firearm on Hallie’s disposal of it.

“After he bought the gun, Hunter did nothing with it,” Lowell said. The gun became a problem only because of what Hallie Biden did.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.

The trial is unfolding just days after Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City. The two criminal cases are unrelated, but their proximity underscores how the courts have taken center stage during the 2024 campaign.

A former Trump aide and vocal Biden critic, Garrett Ziegler, has been attending the proceedings. On Tuesday, Hunter’s wife, Melissa, pulled him aside and told him curtly that he did not belong there.

Ziegler has been sued by Hunter Biden, who claimed he violated computer privacy laws. He accused Ziegler and his researchers of “accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own” from his laptop and iPhone.

One member of the 12-person jury had transportation problems and was dismissed and replaced with an alternate.

Hunter Biden also faces a trial in California in September on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Both cases were to have been resolved through the deal with prosecutors last July, the culmination of a yearslong investigation into his business dealings.

But Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, questioned some unusual aspects of the deal, which included a proposed guilty plea to misdemeanor offenses to resolve the tax crimes and a diversion agreement on the gun charge, which meant as long as he stayed out of trouble for two years the case would be dismissed.

The lawyers could not come to a resolution on her questions, and the deal fell apart. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed the top investigator, a former U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, as a special counsel in August, and a month later Hunter Biden was indicted.

Garland on Tuesday faced members of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in Washington, which has been investigating the president and his family and whose chairman has been at the forefront of a stalled impeachment inquiry stemming from Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

___

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington and Fatima Hussein aboard Air Force One contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Hunter Biden at https://apnews.com/hub/hunter-biden.