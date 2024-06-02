Skip to Content
NCAA Tournament game between Oregon State, UC Irvine suspended until Monday

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament game at the Corvallis Regional between No. 15 national seed Oregon State and UC Irvine was suspended Sunday night with the Beavers leading 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Oregon State (44-14) scored five runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead after UC Irvine (45-13) scored four times in the bottom of the first.

The game will resume on Monday where it left off. If UC Irvine wins a second game will follow to decide the regional championship with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

