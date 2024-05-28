Rookie Mitch Spence allows 1 hit, Miguel Andújar hits 3-run homer as Athletics beat Rays 3-0

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Mitch Spence took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Miguel Andújar hit a three-run homer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Spence (4-2) had allowed just one base runner — a second-inning leadoff walk to Isaac Paredes — until José Caballero flared a single to center with one out in the sixth.

“I noticed that they had no hits, but I was trying not to think about it,” said Spence, who threw a career-high 98 pitches. “But the biggest thing like, when you know you’re kind of close to the end I just try and go out by out. These are last guys I got to get so I got to push a little extra.”

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said his rookie “was great tonight.”

“Commanding the zone,” Kotsay said, “being able to pitch to both sides, backdoor the cutter and the slider to the lefties really helped him tonight.”

T.J. McFarland, Michael Kelly and Mason Miller, who worked the ninth to get his 11th save in as many chances, completed a three-hitter.

Miller allowed a two-out single to Yandy Díaz and walked Brandon Lowe before striking out Paredes to end it.

Zack Littell (2-3) gave up three unearned runs, five hits and struck out nine over seven innings.

Oakland improved to 9-16 in May. Tampa Bay lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Spence was taken by Oakland in last December’s Rule 5 draft from the New York Yankees. It was Spence’s 14th appearance this season, with three coming as a starter.

Oakland took a 3-0 lead in the sixth when one-time Yankees’ player Andújar went deep against Littell. It was Andújar’s third game this season after being out following right knee surgery in March.

“Just a bad pitch,” Littell said. “Got away with a few throughout the game. By far, that was the worst.”

Andújar and Littell both spent part of the 2017 season with the Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team.

Athletics first baseman J.D. Davis with hit on the hand by an 89 mph pitch from Littell in the seventh. He stayed in to run the bases but was taken out defensively in the bottom half of the inning. He also got stepped on his leg by Tampa Bay’s Jonny DeLuca while taking a throw at first in the fifth.

Kotsay said Davis has a bruised hand and would undergo X-rays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (right elbow strain) has been shut down from throwing for seven to 10 days. … LHP Alex Wood (rotator cuff tendinitis) could resume playing catch this weekend. … INF Aledmys Diaz (strained right calf) was reinstated from the 60-day and INF Tyler Nevin was designated for assignment. Nevin is the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin.

Rays: Opening-day starter Zach Eflin (lower back inflammation) will have a bullpen session Thursday. … OF Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) had a full pregame workout.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Joey Estes (1-1, 7.47 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.98 ERA) are Wednesday night’s starters.

