15 and counting: Yankees’ starting staff sets major league record limiting runs and going at least 5

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Even without last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, the New York Yankees starting staff has put together a run for the record books.

With Nestor Cortes allowing only two runs in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees set a major league record with their starters going 15 straight games where they have tossed at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer.

The Yankees surpassed the former mark shared by the 2022 New York Mets, 1968 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1907 Philadelphia Phillies.

“Amazing. They’ve set the tone for us all year long and continue through this stretch. It has been a special run by those guys,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Despite the record, the Yankees lost 4-3 as the Angels rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth inning.

The Yankees’ starting staff has a 2.73 ERA, tied with the Phillies for best in the majors. They continue to roll despite Gerrit Cole being sidelined so far this season due to right elbow discomfort.

Luis Gil, who takes the mound on Wednesday, is tied for second in the AL in wins (six) and has a 2.11 ERA, which was fifth entering Tuesday.

Carlos Rodón also has six wins and Clarke Schmidt’s 2.52 ERA was ninth in the AL.

“I’m not surprised by what any of those guys are doing individually. When Gerrit went down it made it challenging. We had to get answers to questions,” Boone said. “But if you tell me all five of those guys are doing what they’re doing I’m not surprised. I know what they’re capable of.”

Cortes said after the game that the streak has turned into some fun competition among the staff.

“Everyone that goes out there the night before you want to trump that and want to have the better line,” Cortes said. “We all want to go into the sixth and seventh inning. We know how much pride as a staff and how good that is for the bullpen too when we go deep into games.”

The Yankees are hoping to get Cole back soon. The right-hander will throw another batting practice session at the team’s complex in Tampa on Thursday. Boone said before Tuesday’s game that Cole would likely begin a rehab assignment if all goes well.

