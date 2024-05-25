Top seed Texas rallies, beats Texas A&M in extra innings in super regional to keep its season alive

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Texas took a roundabout path to keeping its season alive.

Ashton Maloney knocked in Kayden Henry on a fielder’s choice in the top of the ninth for the go-ahead run as the top-seeded Longhorns beat No. 16 Texas A&M 9-8 in nine innings in Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional on Saturday.

Texas A&M led 5-1 before Texas scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. The Longhorns tacked on two more in the seventh to go up 8-5, and the Longhorns appeared to be in control.

Texas A&M was down to its last strike in the seventh when Mya Perez’s three-run homer tied the score at 8-all.

Texas’ Mac Morgan entered the game in the seventh and threw 2 1/3 shutout innings to claim the win. Viviana Martinez and Mia Scott both had three hits for the Longhorns.

Jazmine Hill and Rylen Wiggins both had three hits for the Aggies.

Texas A&M pulled a shocker, beating the Longhorns 6-5 in Game 1 on Friday night.

Game 3 will be played Sunday, with the winner heading to the Women’s College World Series. All the series that are tied 1-1 will conclude on Sunday, with the winners advancing to the World Series.

Three-time defending national champion Oklahoma and UCLA clinched World Series spots with victories on Friday night.

MARATHON GAME

It took 14 innings, but Alabama saved its season with a win over Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional on Saturday,

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 14th, Kristen White’s chopper scored Lauren Johnson on a fielder’s choice for the decisive run to tie the series 1-1.

Karla Beaver threw 10 shutout innings of relief for the win for the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens took the loss after giving up one run on five hits in 9 1/3 innings.

UNSEEDED UPSET

Unseeded Baylor upset overall No. 4 seed Florida 5-2 in Game 2 of the Gainesville Super Regional to tie the series.

Presleigh Pilon and Taylor Strain had two hits and Shaylon Govan knocked in three runs for the Bears.

Rylee Crandall went the distance for Baylor. She gave up two runs on five hits and struck out six.

Skylar Wallace had three of Florida’s five hits and Reagan Walsh added a solo homer for the Gators.

TIGERS ALIVE

Missouri evened its series with Duke, claiming a 3-1 win in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional.

The seventh-seeded Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to go ahead for good.

Lauren Krings got the win in 4 2/3 innings and Taylor Pannell had two innings of hitless relief to earn the save for the Tigers.

Jala Wright took the loss for Duke, the No. 10 seed. Cassidy Kurd, who got the win in relief on Friday, gave up one hit and no runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

___

