Aaron Judge homers again at Petco Park as the Yankees beat the Padres for 2nd straight game 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge hit another long home run at Petco Park, Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings and the New York Yankees took a second straight win against the San Diego Padres, 4-1 on Saturday night.

Judge’s two-run shot off Dylan Cease (5-4) with one out in the first went 429 feet into the second deck in left-center. It was the Yankees’ fifth home run this series, for a total of 2,089 feet. Judge has homered in four straight games and has 17 this season. Anthony Volpe was aboard on a leadoff single.

The Yankees hit four home runs in an 8-0 win on Friday night, including consecutive shots by Juan Soto, in his first game in San Diego since the Padres traded him to New York on Dec. 7, and Judge.

The AL East-leading Yankees have won four straight and 11 of 13.

The Padres were in danger of being shut out for the third straight home game and for the fourth time in six games overall until Fernando Tatis Jr. homered to center field with one out in the eighth off Luke Weaver. It was his ninth.

The Padres had won six of seven series coming in, but have now lost two straight home series. They were swept by the Colorado Rockies on May 13-15.

Stroman (4-2) won his fifth straight start against San Diego dating to 2019. He held the Padres to three hits in six scoreless innings, struck out five and walked one.

Until Tatis’ homer, the Padres’ best scoring chance came when Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff triple to right in the fourth. Stroman got Manny Machado to fly out to left, too shallow to bring in Cronenworth. David Peralta flied out to shallow left and rookie Jackson Merrill struck out to end the threat.

For the first time in franchise history, Yankees starters have thrown at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs in 13 straight games.

Clay Holmes pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Anthony Rizzo, who began his big league career with the Padres in 2011, hit an RBI single in the fourth and Gleyber Torres followed with a sacrifice fly.

Cease allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out nine and walked none.

Yankees: Placed INF Jon Berti on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain a day after he collapsed in pain just a few steps out of the batter’s box. Selected INF Kevin Smith from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred INF DJ LeMahieu to the 60-day injured list.

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.59 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.93 ERA) are scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday.

