José Ramírez starts run of 3 straight Guardians’ homers during the 4th inning vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians became the first team in the majors to hit three straight home runs, accomplishing the feat during the fourth inning Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The back-to-back-to-back homers came with two outs and extended the Guardians’ lead to 9-2.

After Andrés Giménez got aboard with a base hit, Ramírez followed with a two-run shot to center for his second homer of the game. It was the 24th multihomer game of Ramírez’s career and first since last July.

The homer was Ramirez’s 14th of the season, tied for fifth in the majors. With four RBIs in the first four innings, he moved past Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna for the MLB lead with 49.

On the next pitch, Josh Naylor chased Angels starter Patrick Sandoval with a drive into the bleachers in right-center for his 13th of the season, which is tied for seventh.

José Suarez came in for Sandoval. But two pitches in, David Fry drove a fastball into the Guardians’ bullpen in left field.

It’s the first time Cleveland has had three straight homers since June 18, 2019, at Texas.

Coincidentally, the Angels were also the last team to allow a team to go deep three straight times. The Texas Rangers had three straight solo shots against the Halos on Sept. 25, 2023.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb