Jackson’s home run sparks USC to 4-2 victory over Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament elimination game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Jackson led off with a home run in a three-run sixth inning and No. 4 seed USC defeated third-seeded Oregon 4-2 in an elimination game at the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday.

USC (30-27) advances to Friday’s semifinal round.

Jackson homered for the fourth time this season for the game’s first run. Kevin Takeuchi reached base on a one-out double and scored on Ethan Hedges’ two-out single. Bryce Grudzielanek singled to put runners at the corners and Brayden Dowd singled to drive in the third run.

Oregon (37-18) answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Jeffery Heard and Bennett Thompson had back-to-back one-out singles and Heard scored on a two-out single by Chase Meggers.

USC pushed its lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh. No. 9 hitter Carson Wells led off with a single, moved to third on a double by Jacob Galloway and scored on a sacrifice fly by Takeuchi.

Meggers had an RBI ground out in the eighth for Oregon to complete the scoring.

William Watson (5-2) started and pitched a season-high six innings to get the win for the Trojans. Watson allowed one run on seven hits and two walks, striking out seven. Josh Blum allowed a two-out double to clean-up batter Mason Neville in the ninth before striking out Jacob Walsh to notch his ninth save of the season.

RJ Gordon (7-5) threw five shutout innings for the Ducks until running into trouble in the sixth. He gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

