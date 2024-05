In a story published May 21, 2024, about a failed coup in Congo, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an American who was allegedly involved according to Congolese army officials. The Congolese army spokesperson gave the name as Taylor Thomson, but his family has since identified him as Tyler Thompson.

