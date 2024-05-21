Stanford holds on to beat Arizona State 8-7 at Pac-12 Tournament, snapping a 10-game losing streak

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Malcolm Moore and Jimmy Nati each had three RBIs in an eight-run fourth inning and No. 8 seed Stanford ended a 10-game losing streak with an 8-7 victory over fifth-seeded Arizona State on Tuesday to begin the final Pac-12 Tournament.

Stanford (21-32), which had lost 11 of its last 12 and 26 of 38 overall, continues round-robin play on Wednesday against Oregon State. Stanford was swept in the final three regular-season series for the first time since 2015. The Cardinal will have to win the tournament to get in a fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State (32-25), which had won six in a row and 15 of 18, goes against Oregon State on Thursday. The three pool winners will advance to Friday’s single-elimination semifinals along with one wild card team.

Moore opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run and he added a two-run shot later in the inning for an 8-0 lead. Nati cleared the bases with a drive that rolled to the wall.

Stanford starter Christian Lim struck out six in 4 2/3 innings before Toran O’Harran (2-4) came on to strand the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Arizona State loaded the bases again in the ninth after three straight walks to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Another walk and a sacrifice fly plated two for Arizona State. Ryan Campos added an RBI single with two outs, but Kien Vu flied out to left field to end it.

Connor Markl (6-4) took the loss after allowing six hits and five earned runs. The Sun Devils stranded 13 baserunners.

