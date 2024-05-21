Moutzouridis, Handron drive in three each and California routs Washington at Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — PJ Moutzouridis drove in three runs, Max Handron drove in another three and California blanked Washington 12-0 in seven innings on Tuesday night at the Pac-12 Tournament.

California dominated from the mound, as well, with Andres Galan (5-2) throwing 6 1/3 innings with two hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. Christian Becerra got the final two outs on strikeouts. He hit one batter.

Cal scored three runs in the third, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Jarren Advincula got things started in the third inning with a leadoff home run. Moutzouridis had an RBI double and Handron drove him in with a single.

In the fifth inning, Rodney Green Jr., Moutzouridis, Handron and Jag Burden each drove in a run — Handron with a triple and Burden with a double.

In the sixth, Moutzouridis and Handron drove in runs with singles, Seth Gwynn drove them in with a double and Burden plated Gwynn with another double — all with two out.

Washington starter Calvin Kirchoff (4-5) allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings. Reilly McAdams allowed the other six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Ninth-seeded Washington (19-30-1) will play No. 1 seed Arizona on Wednesday. No. 6 seed Cal (35-18) gets Arizona on Thursday to wrap up the three-team pool.

