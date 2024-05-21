Andrew Abbott handcuffs Padres as Reds rebound from disastrous road trip to win 2-0

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott threw seven shutout innings, Elly De La Cruz doubled home a run and the Cincinnati Reds shook off a disastrous road trip to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Reds went 3-7 on their swing out West, losing series to the Giants, Diamondbacks and Dodgers. Back home, they did just enough offensively to win one behind another terrific outing by Abbott (3-4).

The 24-year-old lefty allowed four hits, striking out two and walking one. He allowed just one runner past first base. Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth. Alexis Díaz walked Jurickson Profar to start the ninth but struck out Manny Machado and got Jake Cronenworth to hit into a double play to pick up his eighth save.

“Defense played excellent today,” Abbott said. “They took some good swings, we had guys in the right spots. All that culminates in a good outing. You have to have a little bit of luck on your side.”

Abbott gave up just a run and four hits in seven innings in his last start Wednesday at Arizona, but the Reds lost 2-1.

“He has a good arsenal,” Padres manager Mike Schildt said. “I saw him when he first came up. You could see the ability for sure, and now he continues to hone his craft. He threw the ball really well, changed speeds. He kept us off balance.”

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (3-4), reinstated from the injured list before the game, went three innings, allowing two unearned runs and three hits. He struck out three and walked two in his first action since May 5 after being shut down with an inflamed elbow.

Musgrove loaded the bases with one out in the first inning but escaped by striking out Tyler Stephenson and getting Mike Ford on a ground ball.

The Reds got their runs in the second inning. Jonathan India tagged up on a flyout and scored when catcher Luis Campusano dropped the throw home and was charged with an error.

De La Cruz followed with a run-scoring double, the only extra-base hit for the Reds, who won despite going hitless the rest of the game.

Reds manager David Bell kicked and threw around a chair in the dugout after right fielder Jake Fraley was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning. The normally low-key Bell insisted the demonstration wasn’t directed at any one in particular, just that he was frustrated that other Reds players have also been injured lately by pitches in on the hands.

“Enough’s enough,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot I can do.”

San Diego had won five of its last six series, taking three of four from the Braves before heading to Cincinnati.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Xander Bogaerts was out of the lineup with a shoulder ailment. MRI results will determine if he needs to go on the injured list.

Reds: After getting hit in the first inning, Fraley was replaced on defense. X-rays showed nothing is broken, and he’ll be re-evaluated on Wednesday. … INF/OF Spencer Steer missed his second start while nursing a sore ankle. … India limped off but stayed in the game after Campusano stepped on his leg during the play at the plate in the second. Bell said he is OK.

UP NEXT

The Padres send right-hander Michael King (3-4, 4.31 ERA) against Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.23) as the series in Cincinnati continues Wednesday night.

This story has been changed to correct Cincinnati’s record on its western road trip to 3-7 instead of 3-11.

