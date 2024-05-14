Shohei Ohtani hits solo home run, RBI double as Dodgers pound Giants 10-2

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had a solo home run and an RBI double among his three hits, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the rival San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani’s 12th homer highlighted a four-run fourth inning that was capped by Gavin Lux’s RBI triple. Teoscar Hernández doubled home a run and Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly in the inning, backing Gavin Stone (4-1). Hernández later contributed a two-run triple.

Ohtani’s 446-foot drive landed above the brick facade in right-center for the longest home run at Oracle Park in nearly two years — since Christian Walker connected for a 461-foot drive against Alex Cobb on Aug. 15, 2022.

“You don’t see many guys hitting the ball (to) that part of the ballpark that far. Fortunately I played with one here,” manager Dave Roberts said of home run king Barry Bonds. “That was pretty impressive. … That’s Barry territory.”

Ohtani thought he might reach the water of McCovey Cove like he watched Bonds do all those years.

“I thought I hit one today,” Ohtani said, “but I was disappointed it didn’t go over.”

Will Smith hit an RBI single in the fifth in the Dodgers’ sixth straight victory in the series dating to last year. Los Angeles has won 14 of 17 at Oracle and 10 of 12 overall against the Giants since being swept at home from June 16-18, 2023.

Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single in the sixth for the Giants, but the Dodgers added on in the seventh when Mookie Betts tripled and scored on Ohtani’s double.

Ohtani’s new teammates with the Dodgers are loving his fast start at the plate.

“This is the first year where he’s really got to focus on hitting so it’ll be a lot of fun to watch,” Stone said.

Miguel Rojas added an RBI double in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Stone allowed one run and five hits over six innings to win his second consecutive start and fourth straight decision. The Dodgers extended a franchise record by allowing four runs or fewer in 21 straight games, winning 17 of them.

Giants starter Keaton Winn (3-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander gave way to Randy Rodriguez with two aboard and no outs in the fifth.

Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and manager Bob Melvin came out to the mound to check on the rookie right-hander, who lost his third straight start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Jason Heyward (back) had three at-bats for Triple-A Oklahoma City at Sacramento and got through it healthy, according to Roberts. Heyward was hoping to get to the ballpark and check in with the club. … RHP Bobby Miller will throw two simulated innings in Arizona on Wednesday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with shoulder inflammation.

Giants: An MRI exam of OF Jung Hoo Lee’s dislocated left shoulder showed he has structural damage after crashing into the wall Sunday. He met with team doctors Monday night and now will seek a second opinion with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles. … LHP Blake Snell (strained left inner thigh) will pitch Friday for Triple-A Sacramento and then rejoin the Giants. … Jorge Soler (strained right shoulder) hit live pitching and if he is fine afterward will then join Sacramento for a rehab game. … C Patrick Bailey was placed back on the seven-day concussion list retroactive to Sunday. He came off the concussion list Saturday but was scratched the past two days with symptoms of a cold.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will have a bullpen game as the Giants start RHP Logan Webb (3-4, 3.38 ERA) in the series finale as San Francisco concludes a 16-day stretch without a day off.

