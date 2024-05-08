Giants place outfielder Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday placed outfielder-designated hitter Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and filled his roster spot by recalling outfielder Heliot Ramos from their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.

Soler, whose placement on the IL was made retroactive to Sunday, had missed the last three games. He was hitting .202 with five home runs and 8 RBIs. Soler joined the Giants in the offseason, signing a three-year, $42 million deal as a free agent. “Every time he’s been in the cage and tried to swing, it has bothered him so there’s no way it’s a couple days away,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll try to let him rest and get past this thing.”

Ramos was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2017. In 30 games with Sacramento this season, he was batting .296 with eight home runs.

He appeared in 34 games with the Giants over the past two seasons, hitting .158.

