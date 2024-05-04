Muncy has first 3-homer game, Ohtani sets Dodgers’ mark in 11-3 rout of Braves

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy had the first three home run game of his career along with four RBIs, Shohei Ohtani had three hits and became the franchise leader for most home runs by a Japanese-born player and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

“Tonight was a cool night for me all around,” said Muncy, who had four hits. “We got the series win, which is more important to me than anything. (Tyler) Glasnow was amazing tonight. A lot of quality at-bats up and down the lineup. It was fun to watch.”

Freddie Freeman also had three hits for the Dodgers, who have won four of five. Rookie Andy Pages also went deep as Los Angeles had five homers.

Glasnow (6-1) struck out 10 and became the second pitcher in the majors to reach six wins. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits as he went at least seven innings for the third time this season.

“He continues to pick us up and be that top end guy we expect him to be,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He attacked the zone and was efficient all night. To get through that seventh inning was huge.”

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits. Ozzie Albies had a 15-game hitting streak snapped as the Braves lost for the fourth time in five games. Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia had RBIs.

Muncy’s two-run shot in the the second off Bryce Elder (1-1) after Will Smith drew a leadoff walk snapped an 0-for-9 skid at the plate. The third baseman added solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings to become the first Dodgers’ player since Trayce Thompson on April 1, 2023, to have a three-homer game.

“I’ve hit two plenty of times but when you’re up there the last at-bat, the third one is always in your head,” Muncy said.

Ohtani, sixth in the majors with a .345 batting average, led off the third with a drive into the right-center stands to make it 3-0. It was Ohtani’s eighth of the season and surpassed his manager for most homers by a Japanese-born player.

“Relieved,” Ohtani said with a smile about surpassing the mark.

Ohtani’s RBI single was part of a four-run fourth and chased Elder, who allowed seven runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

“Probably just location for the most part, he wasn’t getting ahead and too many walks. He wasn’t real sharp,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Elder. “We had been pitching well. Our starters had been going deep. You get into those ruts and it’s a powerful team we’re facing.”

Mookie Betts added a two-run single in the seventh as Albies was unable to snag the bloop hit into right field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 1, with right elbow inflammation. RHP Jackson Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and LHP Angel Perdomo was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Dodgers: Roberts said RHP Blake Treinen (bruised lung) is on track to be activated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday with a matchup of lefties. Max Fried (2-0, 4.02 ERA) goes for Atlanta while Los Angeles counters with James Paxton (3-0, 3.51 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb