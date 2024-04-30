Browns, center Brian Allen agree to 1-year contract. Allen spent 5 seasons with Los Angeles Rams

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added depth to their solid offensive line on Tuesday, agreeing on a contract with free agent center Brian Allen, his agency announced on social media.

Allen, who started 36 games and a Super Bowl for the Rams, is getting a one-year contract.

The Browns have not yet confirmed the deal.

The 28-year-old Allen was slowed by injuries the past few seasons and was a backup in 2023. The Rams released him in February.

Former NFL center LeCharles Bentley, who was briefly with the Browns and founded AMDG Sports, posted Allen’s agreement on X.

“I’ve known BA since he was a high schooler,” Bentley wrote. “When he’s healthy, one of the baddest dudes in the NFL. My personal favorite C (center) to watch play. Really hoping he reclaims old form and help the Land keep dominating upfront. A real dawg.”

Allen, who played at Michigan State, will likely compete with 2023 draft pick Luke Wypler to back up starter Ethan Pocic.

The Browns have wanted to bulk up their interior. Last week, they selected Michigan guard Zak Zinter in the third round. They like his versatility and could give him some work at center.

Zinter will also back up Pro Bowlers Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl