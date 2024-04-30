Skip to Content
Bee delay: Dodgers and Diamondbacks start pushed back by bee swarm

Published 6:50 pm

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are in a bee delay.

The start of Tuesday night’s game at Chase Field was delayed after bees swarmed the top of the protective netting directly behind home plate.

Bee swarms are common during the spring in Arizona and have caused numerous spring training delays through the years.

Chase Field has a retractable roof, but it was open for Tuesday’s game.

No word on how the grounds crew will move the bees, which are about 30 feet above the stadium floor.

