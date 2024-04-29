Nevin homers in 2nd straight game, A’s beat Pirates 5-1

By BEN ROSS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Nevin homered for the second straight game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Monday night.

Nevin added a single and a sacrifice fly as the A’s won for the fourth time in their last five games.

“When you’re feeling good, you just try to keep feeling good,” Nevin said. “I’m just trying to keep my same routine, not trying to do too much, and remembering what got me feeling good and just riding that wave.”

The Pirates had a season-low two hits while losing for the fifth time in six games.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of it,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton. “We have to have more consistent at-bats.”

The Pirates’ first game in Oakland since 2016 was played in front of 3,528 fans. The Athletics have announced plans to play at least the next three seasons in Sacramento while their new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

Oakland starter Joe Boyle (2-4) struggled with his command, throwing just 45 of his 91 pitches for strikes, but the right-hander limited Pittsburgh to one run and one hit in five innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

“I felt good,” Boyle said. “I feel good about giving the team a chance. Stuff to work on, obviously. But we’re trending upwards, just kind of continuing improving each time.”

Boyle threw two wild pitches in the first inning, including one with the bases loaded which allowed Ke’Bryan Hayes to score the game’s first run.

Nevin tied it in the bottom of the first with his third home run of the season.

“His at-bats have been quality,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay praised. “They’re professional. He grinds out at-bats. He’s got enough juice in there to hit homers, as we’ve seen the last couple of days.”

Shea Langeliers and Max Schuemann hit sacrifice flies in the fourth to push Oakland’s lead to 3-1.

Esteury Ruiz added an RBI double in the fifth, and then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nevin.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter (2-2) allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out five with no walks.

Oakland relievers Dany Jiménez and Michael Kelly each pitched two scoreless innings. The A’s bullpen hasn’t allowed a run in 18 1/3 innings over the last five games.

“That group has found a good rhythm,” Kotsay said. “They are throwing the ball great. It was nice to see two relievers come in and finish that off and split the back end of the game.”

Athletics 3B J.D. Davis (right adductor strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, going 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. Kotsay said Davis would continue his rehab assignment with games at third base, and his status would be assessed later this week.

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-2, 5.14 ERA) starts Tuesday night opposite Athletics LHP Alex Wood (1-2, 6.59 ERA).

