Max Scherzer gives up 3 runs in rehab start, his 1st game action since offseason back injury

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up three runs and five hits pitching into the third inning of a rehab start for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team on Wednesday night. It was the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s first game action since back surgery in mid-December.

Scherzer struck out four without a walk while throwing 32 of his 52 pitches for strikes for Round Rock against Salt Lake. Jason Martin and Cole Tucker hit solo homers for the Los Angeles Angels’ affiliate team. Martin went deep on an 83 mph changeup, and Tucker hit a 91 mph fastball to open the second inning.

The plan had been for the 39-year-old right-hander to throw about 50 pitches. Scherzer was at 48 pitches after two innings, then came out and got Martin out on a grounder leading off the third before exiting the game.

Scherzer had surgery Dec. 15 to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. The eight-time All-Star was forced from his start in Game 3 of the World Series after three innings because of back discomfort. An MRI after the Rangers won the World Series showed some inflammation in Scherzer’s back, and a later MRI after two epidural injections showed the herniated disk.

His 3,367 career strikeouts are the most among active pitchers, and he is second on the active list with 214 wins and 448 games started.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB