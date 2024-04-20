In character: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic shows up to game dressed like “Gru” from “Despicable Me”

By PAT GRAHAM

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night.

That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies.

Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, “going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?”

“I mean, I love the guy and I love the cartoon and why not just have a little bit of fun, too?” Jokic said after leading the Nuggets to a 114-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

The outfit he wore to the game appeared to be a tease to his appearance in a promotion for “Despicable Me 4,” where he seeks therapy because the Minions think he’s their boss.

In the trailer, Jokic sits on a couch in a suit while talking with a therapist. He explains how everyone thinks he looks like “Gru.”

“I thought I looked really good that day. I put on this beautiful suit that said, ‘I mean business,'” Jokic tells the therapist.

“Then what happened?” she wonders.

“They say I look like ‘Gru,’” Jokic responds.

“Why does that bother you?” she asks.

“It doesn’t,” Jokic insists.

“Then why bring it up? she inquires.

“Because they won’t leave me alone,” Jokic says.

Jokic then walks over to a window and pulls up a shade to reveal a handful of Minions cheering for “Gru” from outside.

“Guys, I’m not your boss,” Jokic says.

Jokic is the certainly boss on the court for the Nuggets, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists this season. He’s the favorite to win a third MVP award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. He was the MVP of the finals last season when the Nuggets captured their first NBA title in franchise history.

