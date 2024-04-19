BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — In a story published April 18, 2024, about a public lands rule, The Associated Press erroneously reported the home state of Rep. Raul Grijalva. He is from Arizona, not New Mexico.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.