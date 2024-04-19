Skip to Content
Clippers fined $25,000 by NBA for violating league injury reporting rules

Published 3:18 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for violating league injury reporting rules.

The team failed to accurately disclose the availability status of Paul George, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook before its game against Houston last Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

None of the trio played and none were listed on the team’s injury report as being out due to injury or rest.

