Dubois, Roy end long goal droughts to propel Kings to 3-1 victory over Ducks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Roy ended long goal droughts and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night to remain in third place in the Pacific Division.

Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, who have won five of their last six, and David Rittich stopped 28 shots. They have a three-point lead over Vegas with two games remaining in the regular season. The Golden Knights hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles and Vegas have clinched playoff spots, but seeding is still up for grabs in the final days of the regular season.

“We want to play well,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said. “You can play well and not win in this league, that happens a lot of different nights. So we want to play well, and we’ll take the wins.”

The Kings extended their home winning streak to eight games, their longest run since 2010-11. They are 13-2-1 on home ice since Hiller took over from Todd McLellan on Feb. 2. That is the second-best mark in the league since the all-star break.

“I’m not sure, to be honest. I wish I had the answer to that one. To be good at home, especially at the end, it brings confidence in us,” said Dubois, who found the net for the first time in 14 games.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which has dropped four of its last five. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

“They’re a good team. Obviously a playoff team. I think what’s good about our group is we get excited when we play these guys. It’s a little bit extra motivation, regardless of where we’re at,” said Zegras, who has two goals and seven points in 10 games since coming back from ankle surgery. “I thought we competed and played hard but didn’t get the result.”

Dubois opened the scoring 2:45 into the second period while the Kings were on the power play with his first goal since March 15. The center was able to get the rebound near the net and went top shelf.

Roy extended the lead to 2-0 and ended a 10-game drought eight minutes later with a wrist shot from near the blue line while Dostal was being screened.

Zegras got the Ducks within a goal with 8:42 remaining in the third period on a snipe from the left faceoff circle.

Fiala gave the Kings an insurance score with 2:18 left on a wraparound. It was Fiala’s fifth goal and ninth point in eight games.

“That TV timeout, believe it or not, at the five-minute mark I think it gave them a pause,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “We were all over them. We got that first goal and you could see it energized us. And, that timeout, I think they’re a veteran team and they rebooted. They put it right back into our zone, got a couple shifts in our zone, took kind of the steam out of us. And then give Fiala credit, he counter-hit (Radko) Gudas, and he was able to pick up the loose puck and stuff it.”

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar did not play due to injury. Hiller said it was something nagging, but nothing major.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Conclude the season at Vegas on Thursday night.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl