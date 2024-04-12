Jordan Mongtomery switches agents from Scott Boras to Joel Wolfe of Wasserman after 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Montgomery switched agents from Scott Boras to Joel Wolfe of Wasserman Media Group after his drawn out free agency ended with a $25 million, one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks rather than a long-term deal.

Montgomery’s agent with the players’ association was listed as Boras on Thursday but changed to Wasserman on Friday.

The 31-year-old left-hander’s contract was finalized on March 29, a day after opening day, and he cannot be given a qualifying offer by the Diamondbacks after the World Series.

Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA for St. Louis and Texas, which acquired him on July 30. He was 3-1 in the postseason as the Rangers won their first World Series title.

He has made one start for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno Aces, allowing two runs, three hits and three walks over four innings Sunday at Sacramento.

Montgomery was among several Boras clients who finalized deals during spring training, along with outfielder Cody Bellinger ($80 million, three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 27), third baseman Matt Chapman ($54 million, three-year contract with San Francisco on March 3), left-hander Blake Snell ($62 million for two years with San Francisco on March 19) and designated hitter J.D. Martinez ($12 million with New York Mets on May 23),

All five players can become free agents again after this season. The deals for Bellinger, Chapman and Snell have opt outs.

