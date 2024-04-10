Caballero’s homer, 2 early runs on a wild pitch send Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Caballero homered, Tampa Bay scored two runs on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Rays wrapped up their road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has won four of five after losing the first game of the trip at Colorado last week, closing it out impressively even with just two hits in the final seven innings of the finale.

“I think it speaks volumes about our club that we can get frustrated, irritated losing that first game, but we showed the ability to bounce right back,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Zack Littell allowed just one run despite giving up six hits and three walks while pitching into the fifth inning for the Rays. Littell persevered after issuing three straight walks in the first inning — a rare lapse for a pitcher who walked only two total batters in his first two starts.

“One through nine, that was probably collectively the best at-bats I’ve ever gone through a lineup,” Littell said. “They took some really, really good pitches. They fouled off some really, really good pitches. A hundred percent made me work.”

Jo Adell homered and Zach Neto had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost three of four. Los Angeles has also lost three of its first four series this season after closing out this 2-4 homestand.

Mike Trout doubled, singled and walked after homering in each of his previous three games, but he finished the game in the on-deck circle when Mickey Moniak struck out with a runner on base. Moniak and Angels manager Ron Washington were visibly furious about two called strikes earlier in the at-bat, and Washington stepped onto the field to voice his displeasure with plate umpire Doug Eddings.

“I don’t know if it was a consistent issue throughout the day,” Washington said. “When you got two strikes, you got to try to battle. But I do think in that ninth inning, he must have had a flight that he was missing, because that’s exactly the way he called the game. He called that game like he had somewhere to go. Didn’t take into account that we’re fighting to try to win a game. I thought he had somewhere to go, ’cause that was ridiculous.”

José Soriano (0-2) yielded four runs and six hits over four innings in his first major league start for the Angels.

The 25-year-old Soriano rebounded from two Tommy John surgeries in 16 months early in his career to make the Angels’ roster last season as a setup reliever. He got an opportunity in the rotation when Chase Silseth felt elbow pain following his start last weekend — but Tampa Bay scored three runs on Soriano’s first 10 pitches.

After the Rays loaded the bases with three hard-hit singles, two runners scored when catcher Matt Thaiss didn’t see Soriano’s wild pitch had rolled all the way to the backstop. A third came home on Isaac Paredes’ sacrifice fly.

“I had a little bit of trouble at the beginning, but I didn’t let that affect me, and I didn’t let them score any more,” Soriano said through a translator. “I started as a reliever here, so it feels great to be in the rotation, throwing some innings and helping us to win.”

Caballero hit his first homer of the season leading off the second.

Thaiss doubled and scored in the fourth. Adell homered off reliever Kevin Kelly (1-0) in the sixth.

Adell singled in the eighth and stole second standing up, but he inexplicably overran the bag and got tagged out to end the Angels’ threat.

Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his second save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe injured his right oblique muscle Tuesday while preparing to pinch hit, Cash said. Lowe, who injured his left oblique one week ago, will get an MRI soon.

Angels: Silseth has no ligament damage, an exam revealed. Los Angeles is cautiously confident the No. 5 starter does not have a major injury. “My heartbeat was racing, but seeing it was clean, it’s good,” Silseth said. “Seeing the results and stuff, hopefully be back in three weeks, a month hopefully. You never know.”

UP NEXT

Rays: San Francisco visits Tropicana Field on Friday for the opener of a seven-game homestand. Tampa Bay hadn’t announced a starter.

Angels: Reid Detmers (2-0, 1.64 ERA) takes the mound in Boston on Friday when the Halos open a 10-game road trip that includes four games at Tampa Bay.

