UConn beats Southern California 80-73 to reach women’s Final Four, joining Iowa, South Carolina and N.C. State
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — UConn beats Southern California 80-73 to reach women’s Final Four, joining Iowa, South Carolina and N.C. State.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — UConn beats Southern California 80-73 to reach women’s Final Four, joining Iowa, South Carolina and N.C. State.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.