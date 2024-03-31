Luis Campusano, Ha-Seong Kim hit 3-run homers, Padres rout Giants 13-4 for 4-game split

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano and Ha-Seong Kim hit three-run homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the San Francisco Giants 13-4 Sunday for an opening four-game split.

Patrick Bailey had a run-scoring passed ball and Manny Machado an RBI double in a five-run first inning. Campusano followed with a drive into the first-row seats near the right-field foul pole off Daulton Jeffries (0-1), who made his first big league start since 2022.

Campusano added a run-scoring single for his fourth RBI, and Machado drove in three runs. Wearing camouflage uniforms on the season’s first Military Sunday, the Padres out-hit the Giants 16-5.

“Clearly, we got production from the whole lineup,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “I love the fact that our bats started out good and were just relentless.”

Kim homered into the second deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building beyond the left-field wall for a 9-0 lead in the second.

“It was definitely important to come back, bounce back, after a loss like yesterday, to get a win today,” Kim said through an interpreter. “I think we are very good team and hopefully we can keep this winning streak going.”

Four of the first-inning runs were unearned after shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald misplayed Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff grounder for an error.

“We have a lot of kids down there that are really pushing for a lot of playing time,” Bogaerts said of the bottom of the Padres batting order. “Those guys are hungry.”

Pedro Avila (1-0) allowed two runs and one hit in three innings to win in relief of Michael King, who gave up two runs and two hits in four innings with seven walks — two more than his previous career high.

“It could have gotten ugly for me, so offense was my best friend there. I don’t think I ever found a rhythm. I was searching mechanically out there and really thankful that we put up a lot of runs,” King said. “I just could not throw a first pitch strike.”

Jeffries, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his first big league appearance since May 18, 2022, with Oakland. He gave up nine runs — five earned — and nine hits in two innings, throwing 37 of 55 pitches for strikes.

Jeffries had his second Tommy John surgery in September 2022. His first was in April 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B Wilmer Flores toppled headfirst over the upper railing of the Padres dugout at full speed while stretching for a foul ball. Flores was on the dugout floor of the dugout for several minutes while being tended to by both Giants and Padres athletic trainers. Giants manager Bob Melvin went over to check on him, putting him in the Padres dugout momentarily for the first time since he left to manage the Giants after last season. Flores left the game after the first inning with a bruised right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn takes the mound on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron will be on the hill on Monday to begin a three-game set hosting the St. Louis Cardinals.

