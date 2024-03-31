Angels bounce back after a pair of routs, beat the Orioles 4-1 to win the series finale

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reid Detmers gave the Angels some much-needed effectiveness on the mound, allowing one run in five innings to help Los Angeles avoid a season-opening sweep with a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two games against Baltimore, which prompted a team meeting after Saturday’s 13-4 loss. Then Detmers (1-0) took the mound and quieted the Orioles, and Los Angeles scored two runs in each of the first two innings.

It was Ron Washington’s first win as a major league manager since 2014 with Texas. Washington was hired by the Angels in November.

“That starting job that he gave us, we needed it very, very badly,” Washington said. “And he gave it to us.”

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer to open the scoring, and although Tyler Wells (0-1) made it through six innings — and did not allow a baserunner after the second — the damage was done.

Detmers surrendered two hits, struck out seven and walked three. José Soriano worked three innings, and Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

“It felt good,” Detmers said. “Obviously we needed it. The last two games haven’t been really our best games.”

With the Angels up 2-0, Luis Rengifo and Logan O’Hoppe began the second with singles. One out later, Zach Neto hit an RBI single, and the runners moved up to second and third on Anthony Rendon’s deep flyout.

Then catcher James McCann tried to pick O’Hoppe off third, but the ball hit the runner and bounced past the bag for an error, allowing O’Hoppe to score.

Gunnar Henderson drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the second, but Detmers was able to get out of that inning when Adley Rutschman followed by grounding into a force.

Henderson came up with two on and one out in the seventh against Soriano, but he hit a routine grounder and Rutschman lined out to left.

Soriano threw 34 pitches.

“He’s a huge weapon. I think you’ve seen that today. He went through the same guys that put, what, 27 runs up on us?” Washington said, overstating the total only slightly.

As dominant as they looked through their first two games, the Orioles have questions about the depth of their pitching staff with starters Kyle Bradish and John Means on the injured list. Wells struggled early but finished with seven strikeouts and no walks. He allowed three earned runs and five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Means (left forearm strain) made his first rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk and allowed seven runs, six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one-plus innings.

UP NEXT

The Angels head to Miami for a three-game series. Chase Silseth starts for Los Angeles on Monday against Max Meyer.

Baltimore hosts a three-game set with Kansas City. Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Orioles on Monday night against Michael Wacha.

