Djordje Mihailovic has 2 goals in closing minutes as Rapids beat LAFC 3-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals in the closing minutes Saturday to help the Colorado Rapids beat Los Angeles FC 3-2.

Mihailovic gave Colorado (2-2-2) its first lead when he scored on a half-volley in the 90th minute. Andreas Maxsø played an arcing cross from the left side to Kimani Stewart-Baynes, who bounced a header to Mihailovic for the one-touch finish from 6 yards out.

Eduard Atuesta scored for the second consecutive game when he side-netted a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area to give LAFC (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute.

Moise Bombito, a 24-year-old defender, flicked a header — off a corner kick played by Mihailovic — inside the near post for his first MLS goal to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

David Martínez, who came on for Cristian Olivera in the 63rd minute, ran onto a ball played by Atuesta near the corner of the area, split a pair of defenders as he sliced toward the penalty spot and, as another defender approached, ripped a left-footer that slipped inside the far post to give LAFC a 2-1 lead in the 76th.

Mihailovic blasted in a free kick from just outside the area into the top-right corner of the net in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2.

The 18-year-old Martínez, who had been shown his first yellow card about 2 minutes after he netted his first MLS goal, drew a red card in the 85th and LAFC played a man down the rest of the way.

Zack Steffen had eight saves for Colorado. The Rapids were outshot 19-14, 10-5 on target.

LAFC’s Hugo Lloris finished with two saves.

