The LA Rams are signing former Bills CB Tre’Davious White, continuing their secondary overhaul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is joining the Los Angeles Rams.

White agreed to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract Tuesday with the Rams, who are thoroughly revamping a secondary that was likely their defense’s weak spot last season. White’s deal could be worth up to $10 million, ESPN reported.

White spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who released him earlier this month. White was an AP All-Pro in 2019 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Buffalo, but he played in only 10 combined games in the past two seasons due to injury.

After tearing a knee ligament in November 2021 and not returning until November 2022, White tore his Achilles tendon in Week 4 last season and didn’t play again in 2023.

White is the third major addition to the Rams’ secondary in free agency. Los Angeles also signed safety Kamren Curl from Washington and re-signed Darious Williams, who spent the past two seasons with Jacksonville after winning the Super Bowl as a starting cornerback for the Rams.

Los Angeles hasn’t signed a defensive lineman in free agency despite the loss of Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this month. The Rams did re-sign backup lineman Larrell Murchison for a defense that will be led by new defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

White had been a starter for the Bills since his rookie season after they drafted him out of LSU in the first round in 2017. He started all 82 games during his seven seasons in Buffalo, recording 18 interceptions and recovering five fumbles.

The Rams were less aggressive in bolstering their secondary a year ago despite trading Jalen Ramsey and losing starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott in free agency, along with starting nickel back Troy Hill.

Los Angeles eventually signed veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in late summer and added safety John Johnson in training camp, and both ended up being key contributors to the Rams’ 10-7 season with a playoff berth. Witherspoon and Johnson haven’t yet re-signed with Los Angeles.

The Rams gave 21 combined starts last season to late-round draftee cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant, but neither young player excelled. Both will likely return to depth roles behind White and Williams.

