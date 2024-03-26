Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chooses Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his independent White House bid
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chooses Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his independent White House bid.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chooses Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his independent White House bid.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.