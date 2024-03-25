Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money and told lies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money and told lies.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money and told lies.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.